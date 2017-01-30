Callers being warned of "Can You Hear Me?" phone scam

A phone scam designed to trick consumers has been popping up all over the country over the past few weeks.

According to the Better Business Bureau, the “Can You Hear Me?” scam has long been used to trick businesses into purchasing supplies or ads they never actually ordered, but now scammers are using it to target individuals as well.

Here is how the scam works: a caller answers their phone and immediately is asked "Can you hear me?" The goal of the scam is to get you to say "Yes."

The BBB says it might sound like someone is fumbling around on the other end, saying things like "I'm having trouble with my headset." But the call is most likely a recorded robocall.

The goal of these scams is to get consumers to say "Yes," which can then be edited at a later time to make it sound like they actually authorized a major purchase. There have not been any reports of money loss so far, but the scams could play out at a later date.

The BBB is advising that callers use caller ID to screen calls and consider not answering unfamiliar numbers. Also, if you get asked "Can you hear me?" or something else similar to get you to say yes, hang up without saying anything.

If you do get a call like this, note the number and report the incident at bbb.org/scamtracker.