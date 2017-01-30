Belvidere hosting large job fair today

An annual area hiring event is scheduled to take place Thursday, with over 60 organizations looking to add workers.

The Workforce Connection and Rasmussen College are hosting the job fair today, February 2 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Community Building Complex of Boone County, 111 West First Street in Belvidere.

With over 60 companies in attendance, this is one of the area's largest job fairs. Employment and training opportunities will be available in manufacturing, sales, health care, customer service, logistics, clerical, as well as other job sectors.

Click here for a full list of companies at the hiring event.

More information about the event is available at www.theworkforceconnection.org.