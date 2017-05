A Winnebago man was arrested in Boone County last week on felony drug charges.

Officers from the Belvidere/Boone County Metro Narcotics Unit, along with the United States DEA Task Force, arrested 33-year-old Derek Crocker, of Winnebago, last Wednesday. Crocker has been charged with unlawful delivery of a look-a-like controlled substance (heroin) within 1,000 feet of a senior citizen complex.

Crocker is being held in the Boone County Jail on $20,000 bond.