WREX "Day of Positivity" this Wednesday - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

WREX "Day of Positivity" this Wednesday

Posted:

WREX will be bringing the Rockford community an entire day of positive local news coverage this week. 

Wednesday, February 1, 13 News is hosting a Day of Positivity. The goal is to feature inspiring stories about the people and places that make the Rockford area a better place.

And we want you to get involved! Please email us your positive news stories news@wrex.com 

Did someone find your wallet and return it? Do you know someone who does a random act of kindness each day? We want to know about it!

It's your community and we want to enjoy this positive day with you. 

We have a very exciting day in the works right now and we're so happy tonight to tell you about it. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.