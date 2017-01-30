WREX "Day of Positivity" this Wednesday

WREX will be bringing the Rockford community an entire day of positive local news coverage this week.

Wednesday, February 1, 13 News is hosting a Day of Positivity. The goal is to feature inspiring stories about the people and places that make the Rockford area a better place.

And we want you to get involved! Please email us your positive news stories news@wrex.com

Did someone find your wallet and return it? Do you know someone who does a random act of kindness each day? We want to know about it!

It's your community and we want to enjoy this positive day with you.

We have a very exciting day in the works right now and we're so happy tonight to tell you about it.