Army veteran, FedEx driver stops flag burning protest in Iowa

A Cedar Rapids man is being praised, while at the same time also ridiculed, for stopping an American flag burning event during an Iowa City protest over the weekend.

Army veteran Matt Uhrin now works as a FedEx delivery driver. He says he was just working when he saw a group of people start to burn an American flag. As a veteran, Uhrin says he felt it was necessary to step in and douse the flames with his personal fire extinguisher he is required to have with him for work.

"You see the flames, you see them on the ground and you can't just walk away from it," said Uhrin.

After dousing the flames, Uhrin says he noticed the group grabbing a second American flag they were trying to light on fire again, after covering it with fuel. Uhrin again stopped them from burning the flag.

"I just kind of walked into the situation, and I saw everything as I was walking in and it was like, you see it and you know what they are going to do, and I just couldn't get away from it and it just wasn't right and I just couldn't let it happen," said Uhrin.

As a veteran, Uhrin says the American flag is more than just a symbol, and he felt he was honoring the countless people who fought and died while serving for their country.

Several people expressed outrage and also support of Uhrin.

Uhrin says if he had the chance to stop an American flag-burning event again, he would do it.

"I would definitely protect the flag again. Yes, if I had to go back I would definitely do it again," said Uhrin.

Uhrin says since the protest people have tried making fake Twitter accounts in his name to accept donations. As a reminder Uhrin says he does not have a Twitter account, so if you see one, report it.

According to police reports, the people involved in the flag burning were cited for open burning.