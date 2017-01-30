Investigation underway after alleged hate crimes at Beloit College

Two students at Beloit College were victims of hate crimes over the weekend, according to a statement released by the college Monday.

Beloit College says on Friday a note with anti-Semitic statements was placed under a student's door at one of the residences halls.

On Sunday, an anti-Muslim threat was spray painted on a different student's residences hall door. An "offensive symbol" was also painted on a nearby wall.

Beloit Police say they are investigating both incidents. Police say investigators are on campus Monday conducting interviews. Police are not releasing any more information at this time, citing that it is an ongoing investigation.

Beloit College says after the incident Friday was reported, the college increased security on duty, increased security patrols on the residential side of campus, added restrictions to entering residence halls and began installing extra security cameras around campus.

Anyone with information about either of these incidents is asked to contact Beloit College security, Beloit Police or Crime Stoppers.