Discovery Center Museum hosts Star Wars event Sunday

Rockford families didn't have to travel to a galaxy far, far away Sunday for a chance to experience their favorite movie franchise.

More than 1,200 kids and adults ventured out to the Discovery Center Museum for Star Wars: Rogue 1.5. The event follows the recent release of the new Star Wars film, Rogue One, late last year.

Kids enjoyed Star Wars themed activities, including the chance to make their own Yoda ears and Princess Leia buns.

Families also got to meet their favorite Star Wars character as they roamed the museum.

"I've grown up loving them, and now I have children and they see them and they think they're fantastic," said Jeremy Ramsey, Discover Center member. "So it's just something we can all watch and enjoy."

And it wasn't just the characters in costume: families like the Ramseys donned their favorite Star Wars costumes for the special event.