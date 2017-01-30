Rockford gas prices continue to drop, stay below national average

The average price of gas fell again in Rockford this past week.

The average price of a gallon of gas in Rockford is now $2.21, down 6.4 cents over the past week. That is lower than the national average of $2.26 per gallon. The national average fell just over 3 cents this past week.

Nationally, gas prices have gone down for 22 straight days. That is the longest such streak since last summer, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

The average price of gas in Rockford is 55.2 cents higher than the same time last year and 18.6 cents lower than a month ago.

Nationally, the price of price has fallen 6.7 cents over the past month.

Areas near Rockford and their current gas prices: Milwaukee, $2.22, down 4.6 cents per gallon from last week; Madison, $2.24, down 2.3 cents per gallon from last week; Chicago, $2.37, down 7.8 cents per gallon from last week.