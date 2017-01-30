Rockford Fire battles blaze Sunday night - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

By Cody Carter, Internet Director
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

The Rockford Fire Department says a home was heavily damaged by fire Sunday night. 

Fire crews were called out to a fire at a two family building at 424 Salter Ave. in Rockford around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. 

Firefighters say that when they arrived on the scene the fire could been seen on the outside of the two-story building. 

Neither of the units were occupied at the time, and the fire department says all the utilities had been shut off. 

Damage to the building is estimated at $33,000. No one was injured in the fire. 

