Rockford Fire battles blaze Sunday night

The Rockford Fire Department says a home was heavily damaged by fire Sunday night.

Fire crews were called out to a fire at a two family building at 424 Salter Ave. in Rockford around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Firefighters say that when they arrived on the scene the fire could been seen on the outside of the two-story building.

Neither of the units were occupied at the time, and the fire department says all the utilities had been shut off.

Damage to the building is estimated at $33,000. No one was injured in the fire.