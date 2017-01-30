One man dead after fire in Janesville Sunday night

Janesville Fire Chief Randy Banker said in a Monday press conference that the victim killed in a house fire Sunday night was a 39-year-old man.

According to the Janesville Police Department, firefighters and officers were called to a home on S. Main Street around 8 p.m. Several people were able to get out of the house, but one person was found dead inside.



Banker said that firefighters found the man dead in the second floor of the building. The house consisted of two apartments; one on the first floor and one on the second. Banker said that it is too early to determine if the deceased victim lived in either of the units.



Right now authorities have not identified a cause of the fire at the building on 603 Main Street, but do believe the fire was started in the upper unit of the house.



The first Janesville police officer arrived at the scene at 8:05 p.m. The officer found a woman on the balcony appearing to try to help the victim inside. The officer helped the woman down from the balcony. Shortly after, firefighters arrived and found the dead man inside.



Banker said that three other people were found at the scene of the fire. They were checked by paramedics and police officers. One of them, a woman, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.



An autopsy is going to be completed on the man killed in the fire on Monday at 12:30 p.m by the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office. The investigation will be a joint effort.

The Janesville Fire and Police Departments, State Fire Marshal's Office, ATF and Dane Count Medical Examiner's Office will work together to find a cause of the fire.

The Red Cross says the agency is assisting families involved in this fire.