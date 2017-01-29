New development projects coming to South Main

Just a few months after after wrapping up a major roadway overhaul on South Main in Rockford, businesses and organizations along the corridor are now looking at their own development projects.

This spring, the Ethnic Heritage Museum on South Main St. is expanding.

After buying the Graham Ginestra house next door in November, the museum has it's sights set on developing the entire block.

Museum officials are asking for a $75,000 grant from the city to renovate the Ginestra House and develop a garden space that can be used for everything from outdoor markets to special events.

With the new building and the land that it comes, the museum is hoping to not only preserve its history, but encourage growth in the South Main neighborhood.

"Anytime you can have place where the neighbors can come, get to know each other, drink coffee, donuts, have hot dogs for the kids, I think that's a positive for the neighborhood and I think people will come," said volunteer for Ethnic Heritage Museum Barb Berman.

Museum officials hope to open the garden space by this summer.

But it's not the only change coming to Rockford's South Main corridor.

We learned today, Chiquita Grocery Store, located on South Main, is also expanding.

A manager at Chiquita tells 13 News the chain will start building a Mobil gas station this spring on South Main.

According to the manager, the station will have eight pumps. He says Chiquita hopes to open the station by this summer.