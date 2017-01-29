Snow sculptures on display in Sinnissippi Park

From blocks of snow... into amazing works of art. It's that time of year again for Rockford's annual snow sculpting competition.



Cars and people lined up all along Sinnissippi Park to get a glimpse of this year's sculptures. There was a robot bear, a surfing dinosaur and even a giant hotdog, all carved from giant blocks of snow.



The winner of the adult competition will move on to compete in Lake Geneva next weekend for the national competition.



"As people will find out when they come through here and see these sculptures, our sculptors did an amazing job and these really came out well and we're really proud of everybody," said Rockford Park District Recreation and Events Manager John Beck.



The year's first place winner is "The Huntress," which was built by the Chilly Trio. It also won the People's Choice Award.

If you missed the event, the sculptures will be on display at Sinnissippi Park until they melt.