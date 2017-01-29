Man orders sandwich, then robs Subway with knife

A man robbed a Subway restaurant at knifepoint in Rockford Saturday night.



Police say the suspect entered the Subway at 542 N. Lyford Rd. around 9 p.m.



After ordering a sandwich, police say the suspect went behind the counter and took out a knife. The suspect demanded money and the Subway employee gave him an undisclosed amount of cash from the register.



According to police, the suspect then left the restaurant and ran north through the parking lot. Rockford Police describe the suspect as a thin white man over 6 feet tall with facial stubble and wearing a gray and black winter coat with the hood up.



Anyone with information is asked to call the Rockford Police Department or Crime Stoppers.