High School Saturday Highlighted by Harlem's State Title

The Harlem boys bowling team took the spotlight on a busy Saturday of high school sports in Northern Illinois - the Huskies are the 2016-2017 state champions thanks to a wire-to-wire performance leading the way at O'Fallon.

Harlem never trailed during the 60-game competition that stretched over two days, winning the crown by 184 pins over second-place Hononegah. Rounding out a dominant run for the NIC-10 were 5th place East and 7th place Freeport, respectively. Hononegah senior Brandon Mooney had the top local individual score with 2,699. No one could catch La Salle-Peru's Nate Stubler, setting the state record with 3,116 pins, a mark previously held by Harlem senior Jake Nimtz, who score 3,011 pins as a sophomore when he won the individual title. He ends his Huskies career with a team championship.

Belvidere North continued its stellar cheerleading season with the top co-ed score in the Belvidere cheerleading sectional to advance to state. Local teams joining the Blue Thunder squad include Harlem, Lutheran, Byron, and North Boone.

Hononegah won the NIC-10 team wrestling championship at the conference meet hosted by Belvidere North. The regional round starts next week.

The Hononegah girls basketball team hosted East in Saturday NIC-10 hoops, playing a matchup previously postponed following the sudden death of Randy Weibel's son earlier this month. Sophomore Jordan King scored 21 points to lead Hononegah to a 63-35 victory over East to stay in the race for 2nd in the conference behind front-runner Boylan.