Porter's three triples help NIU men's basketball beat Toledo

Rockford native and Auburn graduate Laytwan Porter had a huge day behind the arc for the NIU Huskies - he hit three triples, including his final one inside 20 seconds in the second half to preserve a 74-72 NIU victory at Toledo.
The win helped NIU stay in a tie for first place in the MAC West with Ball State and Eastern Michigan. All three teams are 5-3 in conference games.
Marin Maric contributed 15 points and 9 rebounds for the Huskies. NIU hosts Akron this Tuesday in DeKalb.
