Freeport Police battles fire department on basketball court

Freeport police and firefighters ditched their uniforms and laced up for a friendly but competitive game of hoops.

They call it the Battle of the Badges. The fire department and police department competed on the basketball court.

It's all for a good cause. Proceeds go towards a number of local charities including the Special Olympics and Big Brother, Big Sisters.

Fans filled the gym at Immanual Lutheran School near capacity just to watch the basketball battle.

"We work side by side in the field, so when we can build these kinds of relationships with each other and let the community see this, I think it's a win all the way around," said Freeport Police Chief Todd Barkalow.

It's the first time in recent years the two departments have held the event. Based on Saturday's turn-out, both teams agree that it's a tradition they hope to continue.

Freeport Police beat the Freeport Fire Department 43-34.