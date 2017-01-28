Police investigate armed robbery by masked suspect

A Rockford resident was robbed at gunpoint early Saturday morning as the victim, and a group of people, arrived home, according to police.



The victims says they arrived at the 2400 block of Holmes St. around 1 a.m., when a person wearing dark clothing and a mask over his face came up to their car with a gun.



Victims say the suspect demanded money and took off with a wallet with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was hurt during the incident.



Police continue to investigate the armed robbery and ask anyone with information to call the Rockford Police Department or Crime Stoppers.