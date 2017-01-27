OrthoIllinois makes big donation to food bank

A Rockford company helps feed the hungry with a big donation today.

"They are presenting us with an almost 36-thousand dollar check that they raised through their annual holiday giving campaign," said Elizabeth Garman with the Northern Illinois Food Bank.

That money was raised by OrthoIllinois. It presented the Northern Illinois Food Bank with that big check Friday at the Patriot's Gateway Community Center. The money is to support the food bank's child nutrition programs in the Rockford area.

"The Northern Illinois Food Bank through the donations that we are able to raise are able to provide food, for the kids at this particular distribution center," said Don Schreiner, the CEO of OrthoIllinois.

Orthoillinois has made a donation like this to the food bank for the last 14 years. This amount was a record for their company fundraiser.