Friday Night Nets - Jan. 27 Scores and Highlights

The last Friday night in January delivered an exciting night of high school basketball across the area as teams gear up for the homestretch of conference races with the postseason on the horizon.
Scores are as follows, organized by gender.
BOYS
Rockford Christian 59, Winnebago 39
South Beloit 55, Christian Liberty 41
Byron 64, Stillman Valley, 41
Orangeville 48, Dakota 47
Ashton-Franklin Center 83, Forreston 76 (OT)
East 62, Freeport 58
Lutheran 67, Genoa-Kingston 61
Boylan 57, Guilford 47
Belvidere North 54, Harlem 48
Belvidere 55, Hononegah 37
Pecatonica 52, Durand 33
DeKalb 62, Sycamore 36
GIRLS
Sycamore 40, DeKalb 30
Belvidere North 68, Harlem 43
Boylan 68, Guilford 28
East 71, Freeport 29
Auburn 69, Jefferson 63
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.