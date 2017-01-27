Friday Night Nets - Jan. 27 Scores and Highlights

The last Friday night in January delivered an exciting night of high school basketball across the area as teams gear up for the homestretch of conference races with the postseason on the horizon.

Scores are as follows, organized by gender.

BOYS

Rockford Christian 59, Winnebago 39

South Beloit 55, Christian Liberty 41

Byron 64, Stillman Valley, 41

Orangeville 48, Dakota 47

Ashton-Franklin Center 83, Forreston 76 (OT)

East 62, Freeport 58

Lutheran 67, Genoa-Kingston 61

Boylan 57, Guilford 47

Belvidere North 54, Harlem 48

Belvidere 55, Hononegah 37

Pecatonica 52, Durand 33

DeKalb 62, Sycamore 36

GIRLS

Sycamore 40, DeKalb 30

Belvidere North 68, Harlem 43

Boylan 68, Guilford 28

East 71, Freeport 29

Auburn 69, Jefferson 63