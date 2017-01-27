Local bank worker retires after nearly 30 years

A familiar face to Durand State Bank customers is leaving.

After nearly 30 years on the job, Sue Garwick is retiring.

Garwick started at DSB in 1990 as a teller.

She worked her way up to loan processor which is what she does today.

Garwick says her years in the banking industry provided her with some valuable knowledge. Always save your money.

"No matter your age, make it a priority to put money aside for retirement," she added. "It'll be here before you know it!"

Garwick says she plans to spend more time with family and doing hobbies with her retirement.