Rockton schools speaker touches on empathy, integrity

Empathy and integrity. Those are two qualities most parents want their children to have. That's why a Rockton school brought in a special speaker.

Cari Trivanovich visits schools across the country with a special performance teaching students about being kind.

He uses comedy to show them about the importance of being selfless, giving and considerate.

"I'm hoping I will have affected their hearts to think about the kind of kid they are to others so that as they grow they can be the kind of kid that gains respect from that. But also because of that they can have an effect on others lives," he said.

Trivanovich says he's spoken at 4,000 schools across the U.S.