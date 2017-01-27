Local lawmakers respond to Attorney General's state pay block proposal

The buck stops here. That's the message from Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan to the state's employees.

In an effort to force an end to the state's budget stalemate, Madigan filed a court action to stop paychecks for Illinois workers. If a judge approves it, workers would stop being paid March 1st.

A release on AFSCME 31's statewide website says the group plans to go to court to oppose the action. It says all unions will take a vote before February 18th if they approve a strike. If all negotiations fail, the group says its workers might be forced to take that action.

"The idea of disrupting Illinois taxpayers, and Illinois families, and Illinois state employees...to disrupt them for two years just for political gain is really just disappointing," says Republican Senator Dave Syverson.

Syverson says both Madigans aren't making a budget compromise possible. Saying House Speaker Mike Madigan, the Attorney General's father, would rather see the governor fail, than Illinois succeed.

"I really hope the public will see through that and see who is creating the problem."

Democratic Representative Litesa Wallace says it's the governor who need to put his ego in check.

"We have a governor who continues to put his ideologies either ahead of or attached to the budget making process. As a result the budget has been held hostage."

Wallace says she's hopeful a solution is in sight, so that the state's hardworking employees don't get caught in the middle.

"I stand with them and I hope that we can all work together to push our governor back to the negotiation table to make sure we have a full budget."

A bipartisan group of senators is already working on a budget compromise. The set of 14 bills hasn't come to a vote yet, but lawmakers says this is the furthest they've come in recent negotiations.

