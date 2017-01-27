Teens arrested after police connect suspects to at least 4 stole - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Teens arrested after police connect suspects to at least 4 stolen car reports

ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Rockford Police arrest 3 teenagers who they say stole at least four cars in Rockford.

Officers say they saw two 16-year-old boys and one 17-year-old boy in a reported stolen car on Friday around 1 p.m. Police say the teens crashed the car in the area of Auburn Street and Huffman Boulevard then ran off.

Police soon arrested the teens and found a gun.

The three are connected to three more stolen car reports in the City of Rockford. They are charged with possession of a stolen car, among other charges.

The teens are being lodged in the Winnebago County Detention Center.

