Teens arrested after police connect suspects to at least 4 stolen car reports

ROCKFORD (WREX) -
Rockford Police arrest 3 teenagers who they say stole at least four cars in Rockford.
Officers say they saw two 16-year-old boys and one 17-year-old boy in a reported stolen car on Friday around 1 p.m. Police say the teens crashed the car in the area of Auburn Street and Huffman Boulevard then ran off.
Police soon arrested the teens and found a gun.
The three are connected to three more stolen car reports in the City of Rockford. They are charged with possession of a stolen car, among other charges.
The teens are being lodged in the Winnebago County Detention Center.