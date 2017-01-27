Local students make trip to March for Life

More than 70 local students made their way out to Washington D.C. this week to support the 44th National March for Life.



Saint Rita Catholic School and Boylan High School started the trip with a holy mass led by Bishop Malloy in Boylan's Chapel.



After a 15-hour long trip, the group got to D.C. with signs in hand ready to go support the cause. Cardinals, bishops and hundreds priests and seminarians were also present in support.