Extra funding helps restaff juvenile assessment center

When a young person is arrested in Winnebago County, one of the first places they're supposed to go is to the juvenile assessment center.

"[It] serves a very vital, important purpose, in assessing the kids early on and trying to get them to not re-offend," said Chief Dan O'Shea of the

But for the last year and a half, officials say staff and funding cuts have made this process ineffective.

"It's a total disconnect between any intervention that might be taken later and the conduct that occurred today, that's gotta stop," said Chief Judge Joseph McGraw of the 17th Illinois Circuit Court.

County courts cut funding to the center back in 2015. Now, the Sheriff's Department and Rockford Police are putting together extra money to get it working again.

"There could be a big impact on juveniles in the city that are crime involved if the assessment center was to be fully utilized," said Judge McGraw.

Here's how it's supposed to work: officers bring juvenile offenders to the center and officials decide how best to help them. That could mean contacting parents, getting mental health professionals involved -- or in some cases sending them on to the juvenile detention center.



"They get on our radar, they become involved with the juvenile court system where their behavior and performance can be monitored in real time when the event occurs," said Judge McGraw.

But with less staff, less teens are getting this kind of early intervention. Instead, the center says they follow-up with the family by mail...sometimes weeks later.

"In that few weeks time, that juvenile has already committed 10 other infractions or crimes and they're on their way down," said Chief O'Shea.

Crimes the assessment center could help prevent, when it's back up and running.

Officials say they're close to securing the final funding to restaff the juvenile assessment center and hope to have it fully functioning later this spring.