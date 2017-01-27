Two men arrested in Ogle County shooting; one suspect still on the loose

Two men have been arrested and another is wanted in connection with a home invasion in Ogle County that left one victim shot.

The Ogle County Sheriff's Office says Eddie Blaylock, Jr., 23, of Rockford was arrested Thursday night and Rayvon Motton, 21, of Rockford, was arrested after a SWAT team searched a home in Rockford Friday afternoon. Both suspects are being held in the Ogle County Jail on $500,000 bond.

Police are still searching for a third suspect, Casimir Williams, 18, of Rockford. Williams also goes by Loonie. No other arrests are pending.

On Tuesday night around 6:45 p.m. Ogle County Deputies were called out to the 200 block of Jeffery Avenue in Hillcrest on a report of a home invasion. The victim inside the home had been shot. Authorities say he is now in stable condition at a local hospital.

Anyone with knowledge of the whereabouts of Williams is asked to contact police.