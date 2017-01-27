NIC-10 charges up team standings at IHSA boys bowling

Day one of the 2016-2017 IHSA boys bowling state series is in the books with four NIC-10 squads in the top six team standings.

Harlem owns a 43-pin lead on O'Fallon for the top team position at the state finals. Hononegah, Freeport, and East are 3rd, 5th, and 6th, respectively. The Indians trail thet Huskies by 270 pins after the first day of bowling.

Former 13 Sports Athletes of the Week Jake Nimtz and Brandon Mooney are 3rd and 5th in the individual standings. Nimtz has 1,424 pins, while Mooney has 1,364. They trail LaSalle-Peru's Nate Stubler, who rolled back-to-back 300's to collect 1,642 pins.

The state finals conclude on Saturday in O'Fallon.