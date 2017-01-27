Area Special Olympics basketball teams square off on the court Friday

It was a big day Friday for two basketball teams in the area.

The Ogle County All Stars Special Olympics basketball team played against Rockford Guilford at Rochelle Township High School Friday. The game came complete with a pep band, cheer squad and fans in the bleachers.

Ogle County All Stars coach Tabitha Thomas says the bleachers were packed with family and friends of the players, along with students from Rochelle High.

Ogle County won Friday's game. They are now 3-0 in their league this season.