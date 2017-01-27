Rockford man arrested on weapons charge after crashing his SUV

A Rockford man was arrested on weapon charges after crashing his vehicle early Thursday morning, according to Rockford Police.

Police say an officer saw an SUV driving quickly down Charles Street just after midnight Thursday. The officer says the driver then turned down 29th Street, and a short time later was found to have crashed the SUV into a utility pole near Broadway and 28th Street.

Police say no one was inside the vehicle when they found it, but there were clear foot prints in the fresh snow leading away from the SUV. Police found a loaded handgun on the ground near the vehicle, as well as some discarded clothing.

A resident in the area called 911 to report that a man was walking around knocking on doors, asking for help. A short time later Damareo Mitchell was found hiding in a garage in the 3200 block of West Gate Parkway. He was identified as the driver of the SUV.

Mitchell, 28, of Rockford, has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, leaving the scene of a traffic crash, no valid driver's license and no FOID card.

Mitchell was treated for minor injuries and released. He is now being held in the Winnebago County Jail. He was on mandatory supervised release from the Illinois Department of Corrections.