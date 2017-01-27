Building, vehicle shot on Auburn St. Thursday night

Rockford Police are asking for helping investigating a shooting Thursday night.

Police say officers were called out to an apartment building in the 4100 block of Auburn Street just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday on a report of gunshots being fired.

Residents of the building told police that they had heard several gunshots being fired. Police found that a vehicle and an apartment building had been hit by bullets. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Rockford Police.