Building, vehicle shot on Auburn St. Thursday night

Rockford Police are asking for helping investigating a shooting Thursday night.
Police say officers were called out to an apartment building in the 4100 block of Auburn Street just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday on a report of gunshots being fired.
Residents of the building told police that they had heard several gunshots being fired. Police found that a vehicle and an apartment building had been hit by bullets. No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Rockford Police.
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.