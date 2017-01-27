Dixon man faces child sex assault charges - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Dixon man faces child sex assault charges

By Cody Carter
DIXON (WREX) -

Police in Dixon have arrested a man for allegedly sexually assaulting a child. 

Police say Jonathan Boyd, 23, of Dixon, was arrested Thursday. Boyd is charged with seven counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, a class X felony. 

Dixon Police say they began investigating allegations against Boyd on Wednesday. He is being held in the Lee County Law Enforcement Building. 

