Dixon man faces child sex assault charges

Police in Dixon have arrested a man for allegedly sexually assaulting a child.
Police say Jonathan Boyd, 23, of Dixon, was arrested Thursday. Boyd is charged with seven counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, a class X felony.
Dixon Police say they began investigating allegations against Boyd on Wednesday. He is being held in the Lee County Law Enforcement Building.
