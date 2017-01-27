Rockford Police: Man robbed in his driveway overnight

Rockford Police say a 66-year-old man was robbed in his driveway early Friday morning.

Police say officers were called out to he 2900 block of Huffman Blvd. just before 12:30 a.m. Friday on a report of an armed robbery.

The victim told police that a man armed with a gun came up to him while he was in his driveway and robbed him. The victim was not injured during the robbery.

Police say this crime is under investigation and anyone with information should contact Rockford Police.