Two bystanders hit by gunshots Thursday night

Rockford Police are investigating a shooting incident Thursday night where two bystanders were grazed by bullets.

Police say officers were called out to the intersection of North Rockton Avenue and Overdene Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday on a report of gunshots being fired.

After an investigation, police found that two people who were not the intended targets of the gunfire had been grazed by bullets.

Police say a man suffered a minor wound and declined medical attention at the scene. Another female victim suffered a graze wound to the head. She was treated at the hospital and released.

Two area businesses were also hit by bullets.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department or Crime Stoppers.