Cherry Valley Fire Protection District swears in new chief

Cherry Valley Fire Protection District has a new leader.

Fire Chief Joseph Corl was sworn in Thursday at the board of trustees meeting. Chief Corl started out at Northwest Fire District before moving on to Rockford Fire Department. Now the chief says he's looking forward to serve Cherry Valley with all the support from Thursday night.

"It's an honor to see friends from when I was just a little kid here," Chief Corl said. "All the way to my boss, who has supported me, Chief Bergsten, and all my other coworkers who have supported me."

The chief layed out his top three goals: replacing equipment, recruiting part-time firefighters and getting more active on social media and the community.