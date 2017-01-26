Girl Scouts celebrate 100 years of selling cookies

It's that time of year already. Girl Scout Cookies are for sale.

And this year the Girl Scouts are celebrating 100 years of selling their cookies.

The traditional favorites are back like Thin Mints, Tagalongs And Samoas.

And there's a new flavor this year called "Smores"

But buying a box of cookies does more than just fulfill your sweet-tooth it helps out the scout you buy from.

"Selling cookies provides girls and troops the funds to do all the wonderful things that they want to do. Girl Scouts is a girl lead organization and we were talking earlier about Becky's goals and her troops goals and some the things and places they want to go," said Meghan Bowe, Girl Scout marketing manager.

Becky wants to raise enough money for a trip to Georgia with her troop to help people in need.