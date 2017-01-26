Club Blue hosts guest bartending night to benefit Rockford kids

People in Rockford raised a glass for a good cause Thursday night.

Club blue hosted its 2nd Annual Guest Bartending Night at Big Al's. It's all to raise money to help organizations like Rock House Kids and K-FACT.

"They're helping us tremendously by raising money to help us to move forward so we can help more kids in the community," Rock House Kids CEO Dola Gregory said.

K-FACT says its portion of donations will go toward getting its own space for young girls in downtown Rockford.

"We will have a computer lab, a beauty bar, a snack bar and juice bar where girls can come, have fun, do ACT prep, tutoring, be with their mentor and just have a place where girls can be safe and off the streets."

That lounge opens in June. All the tips the bartenders made tonight will go toward the programs.