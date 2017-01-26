Byron girls get big win on senior night

The Byron girls basketball team celebrated its senior night Thursday, and one of the most successful senior classes in school history finished off at least a share of a Big Northern Conference title, beating Rock Falls, 59-42.

Byron jumped out to a 16-8 lead at the end of the first quarter thanks to a hot start from senior guard Paige Holloway. She ended up with 16 points.

Fellow senior Lexi DeVries picked up her scoring in the second half, finishing the game with 24 points.

Byron honored its eight seniors before the game. Alongside DeVries and Holloway were Bailey Burrows, Sydney Jackson, Sarah Hopkins, Abby Richardson, Monica Barracks and Kayla Miller. The Lady Tigers are ranked number on in the state in the 2-A classification. They have three games remaining before the playoffs start.