Rockford Police share tips to prevent home burglaries

Rockford Police Community Service Officer Andrew Perino says people become the victims of home break-ins too often.

"That feeling of being violated, somebody else being in your space, in your home that you don't want there," says Perino.

According to the Rockford Police blotter there have been five home invasions this year. Three of those happened just this week. Officer Perino says when it comes to warding off criminals, appearances are everything. Keep your home looking lived in.

"The nicer houses, trimmed bushes, grass kept up tend to keep the burglars away."

Perino says don't give criminals a sneak peak of your valuables, especially bigger items like TV's.

"Maybe position it outside of the window, put curtains over the window something so you can't see in, can't see how big that TV is."

Officer Perino says home security systems are much more affordable than people think and send a strong message.

"You want that extra level of security you want it to make your house look like Fort Knox."

If you get a visitor that makes you uncomfortable, Perino says don't immediately roll out the welcome mat.

"If you hear somebody knock on the door you don't have to open the door automatically. You can always yell through the door, but at least address it. Don't let them think nobody is home."

Perino also recommends eliminating any potential hiding space near your home. Trim back trees and bushes, and make sure porches are completely sealed underneath.

"That burglar passes you by, hopefully passes your whole neighborhood by, and what I hope is totally passes Rockford by. Because that's nothing we want in our community."

