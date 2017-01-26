IL Attorney General moves to stop paying state employees if budget impasse continues

No budget, no pay. And we're not just talking about state lawmakers this time. All state employees wouldn't get a paycheck starting in March under a new court action.

Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan filed a motion in St. Clair County court to block state employees from being paid.



In the filing, she argues that court orders paying the state's workers should stop during the budget impasse. That would end on Feb. 28, according to the filing.



Lisa Madigan is House Speaker Michael Madigan's daughter.



Some Republicans we spoke to regarding the court filing say the Democratic Madigans have been trying to find legal loopholes to shut the government down for political posturing since the budget impasse with Republican Governor Bruce Rauner has come to a head.



The state's largest public employee union, AFCSME Council 31, says it's 'shocked and disappointed' by what Madigan's doing.



The Rauner Administration released the following statement in response to Attorney General Madigan's lawsuit to stop state employee pay.

"It's disappointing to see any move to stop employee pay and disrupt government services, especially now as the Senate is on the verge of a bipartisan agreement to enact a balanced budget with changes to the system," said Rauner. "This filing seeks to directly harm thousands of employee families and even more who rely on our dedicated state workers everyday. We urge the Attorney General to reconsider this filing and pledge to do all we can to defend employee pay."



State Senator Dave Syverson said, "Shutting down the government would hurt the very people the Madigans say they're out to protect."



State Comptroller Susana Mendoza issued a statement saying, in part, "We do not welcome the prospect of state employees going unpaid. I, like my fellow lawmakers, have been going without a paycheck. The last thing I want is for state employees to join me. I can tell you first-hand how hard I see my employees work. They do not deserve to be used as pawns in a manufactured budget impasse. That said, I will abide by all court rulings as Attorney General Madigan pursues this court action.”