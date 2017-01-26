Youth Services Network receives $5,000 grant

The community foundation of Northern Illinois awarded a $5,000 dollar grant to Rockford's Youth Services Network. Funds from the grant will help clients in the former MELD program attend job training in order to gain greater self-sufficiency, according to a release from YSN.



"YSN is pleased to receive these funds as they will help provide tuition assistance to young homeless mothers for job training in high demand healthcare occupations," said Homeless Services Coordinator Vikki Noe-Eltvedt.



MELD merged with YSN earlier this year. However, the MELD program at YSN continues to provide services for young parents and their families including emergency homeless shelters, transitional living programs and parenting support groups for young moms and dads.

