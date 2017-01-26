Katrina Smith's murder raises awareness of domestic violence

Katrina Smith's family went to her grave Thursday after finally getting the justice they'd hoped for in her.

Katrina's husband, Todd, was found guilty of her murder by a jury Wednesday night.



Moments after that verdict was handed down, the prosecutors had a message to other women who are in Katrina's shoes before she was killed.



"We would like to implore any young women who might be in a situation as she was reaech out for help and to not suffer the terrors of domestic violence

Prosecutors said Todd Smith was a controlling husband, who even put a GPS device on her car to track Katrina in the weeks leading up to her death.



One of the places women in crisis go in Rockford is Remedies. It's a domestic violence shelter.

"At the root of domestic violence is a need for power and control over your partner," said Karen Gill, the vice president of operations at Remedies Renewing Lives. "So your partner may be telling you what to wear or what not to wear. Who to hang out with, who you cant see anymore. So at the onset of a domestically abusive relationship would be those subtle power"

Gill said those aren't arrestable actions, but if the abuser starts pushing, shoving and hitting, those are. That's when you should call Remedies, she said, and realize how dangerous the situation is.



