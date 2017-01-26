New state mandate requires county to hire additional detention officers

Winnebago County will soon get four new detention officers to help supervise and transport juveniles.

"We're currently transporting 1,700 juveniles a year from the detention center to the court and back, so this is a day-in and day-out demand."

That's because of a mandate issued by the Illinois Supreme Court earlier this year.

It follows one made in November, which states juveniles can not be shackled or handcuffed in court, unless a judge rules the restraints necessary.

According to the new rule, extra guards are necessary to transport unrestrained juveniles between the detention center and courts.

"A lot of the minors in our detention center are fully grown individuals, they're chronologically still minors, some are charged with extremely serious offenses."

Right now, the job is done by Sheriff's deputies.

"We can hire two detention center officers for what it costs to pay for one full-time deputy."

But, there's one problem, the state isn't funding these four new hires.

"How do we pay for it? Which funds does it come from? Who's responsible for it?"

According to Chief Judge Joe McGraw, the courts can pay for the positions out of it's reserve fund this year. But looking forward, it's unclear where the more than $200,000 will come from.

"Does the responsibility fall under the department head or the elected official such as the chief judge or does it become the county board's responsibility through budget, reserves or that sort of thing?"

Regardless of where the funding comes from, the county and court agree it's an urgent need that needs to be addressed.

"The requirements for public safety can't wait and see what's going to happen for the next calendar year, the next fiscal year. There's an immediate and urgent need to necessity that needs to be addressed today."

Judge McGraw says the court is already in the process of hiring for the new positions.