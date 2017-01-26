East, Rockford Christian ready to strike at state

The boys state bowling tournament begins Friday with several Rockford area teams competing for a state title. That includes two first-timers, as Rockford Christian and East both qualified for state for the first time in school history.

"It's pretty special," East senior Brandon Bunch said. "I've been on the team four years. [We've] been to the Sectional every year but never made it to state. First time in school history we made it to state. It means a lot."

The feelings are similar at Rockford Christian.

"It just means a lot especially since it's the team's first time in Rockford Christian history we made it," senior Matthew Barabasz said. "It's just a great accomplishment for all of us and we just hope we do well."

Both teams have new head coaches this year. At East, there was one thing lacking when Tim Stoecklin took over.

"Focus," Stoecklin said. "We spent too much time paying attention to everyone else. We just needed to focus on what we could do. What balls we throw and our lines. That was it."

Rockford Christian thinks its depth can help them at state.

"They all pick each other up," head coach Jeff Barabasz said. "If one of our better bowlers has a bad game, one of our bowlers on the lower side has a good game. There's not much difference between top and bottom on this team."

Harlem, Hononegah, Freeport and Sycamore join East and Rockford Christian at state. Auburn's Nathanial Martin, Boylan's Matt Fleege and Belvidere North's Justin Bragg will compete as individuals at state. The competition starts in O'Fallon Friday, with the top 12 teams advancing to Saturday's finals.