Bald eagle found with head, talons removed in Iowa

POLK COUNTY, Iowa (WREX) - The Department of Natural Resources in Iowa is looking for the person who shot, killed and then dismembered an American bald eagle.
The bird was found without its head and talons near the Des Moines River at Yellow Banks County Park.
Conservation officers say it's hard to tell how long the bird had been dead.
Bald eagles are protected by state and federal law.
