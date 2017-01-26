Illinois unemployment drops in December; Rockford leads state in job growth

The over-the-year unemployment rate in Illinois declined in December, though job growth in the state is lagging behind the nation as a whole.

The state's unemployment rate in December was 5.6 percent, down from 6 percent in December 2015. The national unemployment rate was 4.5 percent.

The Rockford-area saw unemployment drop from 7.5 percent in December 2015 to 6.5 percent last month. Rockford also saw the largest increase in jobs added in the state. Rockford added 2,700 jobs, a 1.8 percent increase.

Illinois Department of Employment Security Director Jeff Mays even though Illinois is adding jobs, Illinois' job growth lags behind the national average.

“We’re adding jobs at a slower pace now than we were at the beginning of 2016,” Mays says.