TIMELINE: The murder of Katrina Smith

Wednesday evening a Winnebago County jury found Todd Smith, the Machesney Park man accused of killing his wife Katrina, guilty. He now faces up to life in prison.

Katrina Smith was first reported missing in October 2012, and this trial was over four years in the making. Below is a timeline of events in this case.

October 22, 2012: Katrina Smith, of Machesney Park, goes out to run errands. She is never seen alive again.

October 25: Katrina's husband Todd reports her missing to police.

October 26: Word gets out about Katrina's disappearance and officials, families and friends start searching across the Stateline for her. The search efforts turn up Katrina's car, cell phone and purse, but no signs of her.

October 29: Shocking information about Todd Smith is discovered. Todd Smith used to go by the name Todd Raprager and in 1985 he was convicted of arson. Court records show he set fire to his family's house while his parents and brother were inside. The home was destroyed but no one was hurt in the fire. Todd was 17 at the time. He was sentenced to 30 months probation and required to get a voluntary drug evaluation.

October 30: Nearly a week after Todd tells police his wife is missing, family, friends and community members hold a candlelight vigil hoping and praying to find Katrina.

October 30: Katrina's step-brother Chad Kaltved speaks to 13 News about the search efforts.

November 9: Katrina's body is found in the Rock River near Byron by an off-duty firefighter fishing in the area.

November 13: Autopsy results show Katrina died from blunt force trauma. Her death is ruled a homicide, but police have not yet named any suspects.

November 17: Just short of a month after Katrina goes missing, hundreds pay their respects at Heartland Church, including her husband Todd.

November 21: Two days after services are held for Katrina, Todd Smith is arrested, accused of killing his wife.

November 24: Todd Smith appears for the first time in a Winnebago County courtroom. He faces five counts of homicide. His bond is set at $4 million.

December 14: Todd smith pleads not guilty to 11 counts, including first degree murder.

July 16, 2013: More than six months after her death, Katrina's family and friends celebrate her birthday. She would have been 31-years-old.

January 11, 2017: Todd Smith's murder trial begins in Winnebago County.

January 25: A jury convicts Todd Smith of murdering his wife. He now faces life in prison.

March 22: Todd Smith is scheduled to be sentenced.