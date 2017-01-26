Belvidere North edges Belvidere in OT thriller

Belvidere North has struggled in the NIC-10 this year, but a win over crosstown rival Belvidere is just what the Blue Thunder needed. Belvidere North hung on for a 54-52 overtime win against the Bucs Wednesday night.

Belvidere had a five point lead with about three minutes to go, but the Blue Thunder would not go away quietly. North tied the game up at the free throw line, and when Belvidere's attempt at a buzzer beater missed, it went to overtime.

North came out hustling on its home court in the extra session. A couple of Blue Thunder players dove on the floor for a loose ball to save a possession that resulted in a Sebastian Gutierrez three pointer. Gutierrez followed that up with a steal and a pass ahead to Marco Yates for a layup and a foul. Belvidere came back to cut it to a two point game with two seconds to go, but North ran out the clock and the fans stormed the court.

In other NIC-10 action, Boylan beat Jefferson, 64-43, Hononegah took care of East, 68-45, Freeport beat Harlem, 64-35, and Auburn knocked off Guilford, 83-50.

A couple of NUIC players surpassed the 1,000 point mark for their careers Wednesday night. Orangeville's Austin Guy scored 29 points in a 59-57 win over Warren. And Ashton-Franklin Center's Madeline Prestegaard went over the milestone in a win over Polo.