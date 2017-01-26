RVC women win, men fall against Madison

Rock Valley College and Madison played a key doubleheader among highly-regarded NJCAA Division III teams Wednesday night, with the RVC women coming away with a 63-57 win, and the men falling, 73-67.

Tierra McGowan had another double-double, with 15 points and 17 rebounds for the Lady Eagles. Anastasia Karaivanova also had a double-double, with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Dakota High School grad Jaycee Cleaver added 12 points, including a key three pointer down the stretch to help seal the win. Auburn High school grad Chrisseesha Clark broke a 47-47 tie with five quick points for Rock Valley in the fourth quarter.

The men tried to rally in the second half, but came up short against a tough Madison team. The loss was the third straight in conference play for the men.