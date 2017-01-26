IceHogs wrap up road trip with loss at San Antonio

Despite tying the game early in the third period, the Rockford IceHogs (14-22-4-3) were overwhelmed by a late four-goal barrage in a 6-2 loss to the San Antonio Rampage (19-20-4-0) Wednesday night at the AT&T Center.

The third period proved decisive, as the Rampage erased Rockford’s rally to avoid a third straight overtime game with the Hogs. Brandon Mashinter began an initial comeback when he deflected home an Erik Gustafsson power-play shot to even the score, 2-2, but the tie game proved short lived.

Just 2:14 later, Felix Girard raced in on a breakaway, knocked his own rebound off the post and Rocco Grimaldi finished off the play by sending the ensuing rebound over the goal line. The play set off a string of four unanswered goals for San Antonio, with Ried Petryk, Matt Clark, and again Grimaldi each finding the net in the Rampage’s 6-2 victory.

Rockford netted its early goal when Michael Latta and Mark McNeill combined to set up Spencer Abbott in the opening period for Abbott’s team-leading ninth goal. Latta’s helper marked his first IceHogs point in his team debut tonight.

The IceHogs concluded their four-game road trip at 1-2-1-0.