NIU women get big win over Kent State

Hot second half shooting and relentless rebounding improved NIU to 14-5 overall and 7-1 in Mid-American Conference play Wednesday night as the Huskies defeated Kent State, 93-72. The Golden Flashes (10-10, 4-4 MAC) were held to a 30 percent field goal percentage as NIU amassed a season-high 57 rebounds and six players reached double figures to combine for 87 points.

“We got back to pushing the pace and getting opportunities in transition and that’s when we’re at our best,” said Head Coach Lisa Carlsen. “That’s when we’re going to make our push and make our run.”

After leading by six at halftime, Northern Illinois University built a 29-point lead in the opening two minutes of the fourth quarter after a Mikayla Voigt (Slinger, Wis./ Kettle Moraine Lutheran) three-point basket. Voigt led NIU with 18 points and was one of four Huskies to dish at least three assists as well.